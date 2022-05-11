GE15: Gloomy weather, drizzle at most nomination centre locations

KUALA LUMPUR: Gloomy weather and slight drizzle were reported at most locations of nomination centres for the 15th General Election this morning.

Apart from the capital, other areas that reported rain are Kuala Krai, Machang and Ketereh in Kelantan; Pekan, Jerantut (Pahang); Kuala Pilah and Seremban (Negeri Sembilan); Ayer Hitam and Mersing (Johor).

Kemaman, Terengganu; Kota Tinggi, Johor; and Tambun, Perak, are still experiencing continuous rain since last night.

Several areas in Sabah and Kedah are all clear and bright, such as Semporna, Kota Kinabalu, Tuaran, Kota Marudu, Kinabatangan in Sabah, as well as Alor Setar and Padang Terap in Kedah.

As early as 6.30am, the Election Commission (EC) workers and security personnel had begun flocking the were given briefing on their tasks ahead of the opening of the nomination centres at 9 am.

Media personnel covering the nomination process also arrived early at the nomination centres to monitor the development.

At press time, the movement of party supporters to nomination centres has yet to be spotted. - Bernama