GE15: GPS to launch GE15 manifesto on Nov 6

KUCHING: Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) will launch its manifesto for the 15th General Election (GE15) on Sunday, Nov 6.

GPS chairman Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg (pix) said the manifesto, which underlines the direction to be taken by the coalition to turn Sarawak into a fully developed state by 2030, is a commitment that would be fulfilled and not empty promises as made by other parties.

“The people of Sarawak must not allow history to repeat itself. GPS will defend Sarawak’s rights including resolving all the unfinished business relating to the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63),” he said at the event to announce GPS candidates for the GE15 here today.

GPS comprises Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB), Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP), Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS) and the Progressive Democratic Party (PDP).

The Election Commission (EC) has set the polling for GE15 on Nov 19, while the nomination is on Nov 5 and early voting is on Nov 15. - Bernama