GE15: GRS, BN announce candidates to contest parliamentary seats in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU: Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) today announced its candidates to contest the 13 parliamentary seats in Sabah in the 15th General Election (GE15), while Barisan Nasional (BN) announced its candidates to contest another 11 seats in the state.

GRS chairman, Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor, and Sabah BN chairman, Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin, jointly announced the candidates here today, showing that there was no clash between the two partners in the Sabah government.

Hajiji and Bung Moktar did not name the candidate for the Beluran parliamentary seat, currently held by Bersatu vice-president, Datuk Seri Ronald Kiandee, who is also the Minister of Agriculture and Food Industries. However, Bung Moktar, during his speech, said that one parliamentary seat was still under discussion, without naming the seat.

Hajiji said Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS) president, Datuk Seri Dr Maximus Ongkili, who is also Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Sabah and Sarawak Affairs), will defend the Kota Marudu parliamentary seat.

He added that Parti Solidariti Tanah Airku (STAR) president, Datuk Seri Dr Jeffrey Kitingan, who is also Deputy Chief Minister, was to defend the Keningau parliamentary seat, while Deputy Home Minister II, Datuk Jonathan Yasin, from Bersatu, would defend the Ranau seat.

Following the announcement, GRS will be represented by six candidates from Bersatu, PBS (four), STAR (two), Parti Maju Sabah (SAPP) (one), while Deputy Finance Minister II Datuk Yamani Hafez Musa from Bersatu would not defend the Sipitang parliamentary seat.

Meanwhile, Bung Moktar who is also Deputy Chief Minister will defend the Kinabatangan parliamentary seat, and Umno Supreme Council member Datuk Seri Abdul Rahman Dahlan returned to contest in Kota Belud which he held for two terms before contesting and losing in Sepanggar in GE14.

Two deputy ministers are to defend their respective parliamentary seats, namely Parti Bersatu Rakyat Sabah (PBRS) deputy president Datuk Arthur Joseph Kurup who is also Deputy Works Minister, to contest in Pensiangan, while Deputy Education Minister II Datuk Mohamad Alamin from Umno, in Kimanis.

Bung Moktar also announced Semporna Umno Division deputy chief Abd Aziz Mohd Ibno will contest the Bugaya state seat by-election which will be held simultaneously with GE15.

Bung Moktar’s announcement also saw 10 BN candidates from Umno, and one candidate from PBRS.

GRS is made up of Sabah Bersatu, PBS, STAR, SAPP and the United Sabah National Organisation (USNO), which cooperates with Sabah BN which consists of Umno, MCA, MIC and PBRS, as part of the ruling state government.

The list of GRS and BN candidates for GE15 in Sabah is as follows:

P167 Kudat - Datuk Seri Ruddy Awah (GRS-Bersatu)

P168 Kota Marudu - Datuk Seri Dr Maximus Ongkili (GRS-PBS)

P169 Kota Belud - Datuk Seri Abdul Rahman Dahlan (BN-Umno)

P170 Tuaran - Datuk Joniston Bangkuai (GRS-PBS)

P171 Sepanggar - Datuk Yakub Khan (BN-Umno)

P172 Kota Kinabalu - Yee Tsai Yiew (GRS-PBS)

P173 Putatan - Datuk Shahelmey Yahya (BN-Umno)

P174 Penampang - Kenny Chua Teck Ho (GRS-STAR)

P175 Papar - Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali (GRS-Bersatu)

P176 Kimanis - Datuk Mohamad Alamin (BN-Umno)

P177 Beaufort - Datuk Siti Aminah Aching (BN-Umno)

P178 Sipitang - Datuk Matbali Musah (GRS-Bersatu)

P179 Ranau - Datuk Jonathan Yassin (GRS-Bersatu)

P180 Keningau - Datuk Seri Dr Jeffrey Kitingan (GRS-STAR)

P181 Tenom - Jamawi Jaafar (BN-Umno)

P182 Pensiangan - Datuk Arthur Joseph Kurup (BN-PBRS)

P183 Beluran - (to be announced)

P184 Libaran - Suhaimi Nasir (BN-Umno)

P185 Batu Sapi - Mohd Khairul Firdaus Akbar Khan (GRS-Bersatu)

P186 Sandakan - Lau Chi Kong (GRS-SAPP)

P187 Kinabatangan - Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin (BN-Umno)

P188 Lahad Datu - Datin Maizatul Akmam Alawi (BN-Umno)

P189 Semporna - Nixon Abdul Hadi (GRS-Bersatu)

P190 Tawau - Lo Su Fui (GRS-PBS)

P191 Kalabakan - Aslan Fadli Samsul Alang (BN-Umno)

Bugaya By-election

N66 Bugaya - Abd Aziz Mohd Ibno (BN-Umno)

- Bernama