GE15: GRS, BN still discussing beluran parliamentary seat candidate: Bung Moktar

KOTA KINABALU: Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) and Barisan Nasional (BN) are still in discussion on the candidate to contest the Beluran parliamentary seat in the 15th General Election (GE15), said Sabah BN chairman, Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin.

Bung Moktar said that the decision on the candidate who will contest the parliamentary seat will be announced before the nomination day on Nov 5.

“Still in discussion,” he said when met by reporters after the GRS-BN candidate announcement for GE15 here, today.

At the event, neither party announced any candidate to contest the Beluran parliamentary seat.

The Beluran parliamentary seat is currently held by Bersatu vice-president, Datuk Seri Ronald Kiandee, who is also the Minister of Agriculture and Food Industries.

In a separate development, Bung Moktar said that former Sabah Chief Minister, Tan Sri Musa Aman, has not expressed any intention to make a comeback in this election.

“Thus far, he (Musa) has not said about making a comeback,” he said, when asked about the rumour that Musa will contest GE15.

Bung Moktar said that Deputy Finance Minister II, Datuk Yamani Hafez Musa, who is the incumbent of the Sipitang parliamentary seat, also declined to be nominated for GE15.

Yamani Hafez, who is also Musa’s son, won the Sipitang parliamentary seat on a BN ticket in GE14, before joining Bersatu.

Datuk Matbali Musah (GRS-Bersatu) was named as a candidate for the Sipitang parliamentary seat in GE15. - Bernama