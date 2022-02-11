GE15: GRS-BN strengthening cooperation for great victory - Hajiji

KOTA KINABALU: All members of Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) and Barisan Nasional (BN) were reminded to stand united and uphold the consensus between the two coalitions for an excellent outcome in the 15th General Election (GE15).

GRS chairman, Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor said the good cooperation between GRS and BN would be vital to not only winning in GE15 but also to ensuring political stability, thus forming a stable federal government.

The Sabah Chief Minister also said that GRS-BN cooperation was precious in ensuring that Sabah’s voice remained strong, heard and felt at the national level, besides in championing and protecting its rights and interests.

“I want all supporters of the two coalition partners to be of one heart and move as one machinery in each parliamentary constituency. We should also graciously accept the election results of the candidates and constituencies.

“Those not chosen as candidates should not resort to sabotaging or having negative thoughts but should instead give priority to the GRS-BN alliance for victory. If we fight against each other, we will not win anything,” he said in his speech at the announcement of the GRS-BN candidates for GE15, here, today,

Meanwhile, Sabah BN chairman Datuk Seri Bung Moktar, in his speech, advised those not chosen as candidates in GE15 should not be sulking or feeling sad for long but should instead support the GRS-BN candidates to attain victory.

Bung Moktar who will be defending the Kinabatangan parliamentary seat also concurred with Hajiji that GRS and BN should strengthen their cooperation for the sake of Sabah’s political stability towards creating a stable federal government.

“Please assist our candidates (to win in GE15). If only BN wins but GRS doesn’t, it’s of no use and vice versa.

“Our (GRS-BN) dream is to further develop Sabah (if we win in GE15) and become a stable government that understands the people’s aspirations. We already had the experience of having an unstable government,” he said.

At the event, GRS (represented by Hajiji) announced its candidates for 13 parliamentary seats in Sabah in GE15 while BN (by Bung Mohtar) the candidates for 11 seats, which will see no clashes for the seats between the two coalition partners.

GRS and BN are running the Sabah government after they won in the 16th State Election in September 2020. - Bernama