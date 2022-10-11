GE15: GRS-BN to revive Pengalat-Lok Kawi-Papar road project

PAPAR: Leaders of the Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) and Barisan Nasional (BN) will work together to revive the Jalan Pengalat-Lok Kawi-Papar road upgrade project here.

GRS candidate for the Papar parliamentary seat Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali (pix) said the project, which involved road widening and bridge construction, had been previously approved by the BN-led federal government.

He claimed that the project was however cancelled by the Pakatan Harapan (PH)-led government in 2018, resulting in traffic congestion for travellers heading to Kota Kinabalu, not being resolved until today.

“This is one of the many projects for the people of Papar that we are working on together with GRS and BN... there is no case of this being a GRS or BN project, this is a project that belongs to the people,“ he said after visiting the Farmers’ Market and Papar Town here today.

Armizan said seeing that there were still many unresolved issues in Papar, the leaders of GRS and BN agreed to cooperate to bring a better life to the people.

Meanwhile, incumbent Papar MP Datuk Rosnah Abdul Rashid Shirlin said there was no issue of disappointment among BN leaders in Papar with the move to place a GRS candidate to contest the seat, instead she was confident that Armizan would be able to continue with the development efforts of the party’s leaders.

“We will try to revive the project to upgrade Jalan Pengalat-Lok Kawi-Papar, the sports complex and various projects, I hope to see the continuation of efforts to bring good to the people in Papar,“ she said.

In the 15th general election (GE15), Armizan faces a six-cornered fight to defend Papar parliamentary seat, against Ahmad Hassan (Warisan) and Henry Shim Chee On (PH), Nicholas Sylvester (Pejuang) and two independent candidates Chin Chuan Siong and Johnny Sitamine. - Bernama