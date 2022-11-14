GE15: GRS candidate sings his way into the hearts of Sipitang voters

SIPITANG: When GRS candidate for the Sipitang Parliamentary seat Datuk Matbali Musah sets out to campaign in the village, the song “Datuk Matbali, Tetap GRS” in the language of the Murut tribe echoes in nearby houses or public halls.

Among the lyrics of the song created by Daring Bian and Yussof Bian, who compose local songs in the Murut language, is “lawan tai lang, lai sampa win, radu tempa radu, radu sampai rata, sungkoro taka no, Datuk Matbali, calon nu GRS” .

With the song heard in the background, Matbali is greeted by the residents of Kampung Meligan, Kampung Mendulong, Kampung Ulu Bole and Kampung Long Pasia whom he visits with great enthusiasm, and some even sing the song as well.

Matbali said the song is his way of campaigning in the constituency which consist of several tribes including Murut, Kedayan and Lundayeh.

He hails from the Bisaya ethnic group, saying that race is not a problem for him because the voters in Sipitang are very open, and witnessing the diversity of race or ethnicity is a joy to behold.

“So far there are no problems, because in Sabah, there are various tribes, different religions. The tribes are not a hindrance. What is most important is the spirit of collaboration for the Sipitang Parliamentary seat so that it does not fall behind in the current era of development,“ he told Bernama.

The Sipitang Parliamentary constituency has a total of 45,871 voters and is home to two State Legislative Assembly seats (DUN), the Lumadan State seat for which Matbali is a former representative, and the Sindumin State seat.

Located 144 kms south of Kota Kinabalu, the economic activity of the population is agriculture while it has ​​the Sipitang Oil and Gas Industrial Park (SOGIP) which offers job opportunities to local youth.

Sipitang district is also on the border between Sabah and Sarawak while Kampung Long Pasia is the most remote area in the Sipitang district, 128 kms from Sipitang town.

“Sabah has more than 43 tribes or ethnic groups with various religious affiliations and background but the open attitude of the people sees everyone living in peace and harmony, this Sipitang Parliamentary constituency is no exception,“ said Matbali.

Warisan’s candidate for the seat, Datuk Adnan Puteh, was also seen campaigning, without party machinery, when he met voters around Sipitang town.

Even Adnan, a lawyer, admitted to the fatigue of campaigning since he was officially announced as a candidate to contest under the Warisan ticket on Nov 5.

“It’s true that (being a candidate) is something new, it’s true too that I feel tired...but I’m determined to hack it ....so whatever it is, I just keep going,“ he said, admitting that his main challenge would be from the GRS candidate.

Sipitang will see a three-cornered fight featuring Matbali (GRS), Adnan (Warisan) and Lahirul Latigu (Amanah). - BERNAMA