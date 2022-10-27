GE15: GTA announces eight candidates

PUTRAJAYA: Gerakan Tanah Air (GTA) today announced the names of eight candidates from Pejuang who will contest the parliamentary seats in the 15th General Election (GE15).

GTA pro tem chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said apart from himself, who will be defending the Langkawi seat, incumbent Jerlun MP Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir and Kubang Pasu MP Datuk Amiruddin Hamzah will also defend their respective seats.

Other candidates are Pejuanita chief Datin Che Asmah Ibrahim who will contest in Sepang, Perak Pejuang chief Mior Nor Haidir Suhaimi (Tapah), and Federal Territories GTA pro tem chairman Datuk Seri Khairuddin Abu Hassan (Titiwangsa).

Incumbent Batang Kali assemblyman Harumaini Omar will contest in the Hulu Selangor parliamentary seat, while Jeram assemblyman Mohd Shaid Rosli to contest in Kuala Selangor.

“Other candidates will be announced on Nov 2,” he told a press conference at the Pejuang headquarters here.

Dr Mahathir said GTA aims to contest over 100 parliamentary seats in GE15 and possibly more than 120 seats after the coalition receives the names of candidates from Johor and Sabah.

Regarding cooperation with Perikatan Nasional (PN), he said the negotiation is ongoing, “but there were issues that have yet to be resolved”.

He said those involved in the negotiation were himself, GTA pro tem deputy chairman Mukhriz and Pejuang deputy president Datuk Marzuki Yahya representing GTA, while PN was represented by PAS vice-president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar and PN secretary-general Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin.

“We give them two days from today (to make a decision) because we will decide everything on Nov 2,” said Dr Mahathir.

Regarding cooperation with Pakatan Harapan, he said the door for discussion is still open, and he is still waiting for a response from PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim to hold a meeting. - Bernama