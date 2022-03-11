GE15: GTA fielding more than 120 parliamentary candidates nationwide

BANGI: Gerakan Tanah Air Party (GTA) pro tem chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad confirmed that the coalition will contest in more than 120 parliamentary seats across the country in the 15th general election (GE15).

Dr Mahathir said so far Pejuang has announced candidates to contest in 59 parliamentary seats, Putra (24), Berjasa (8), Iman (5) and Gagasan Bangsa (11).

“Although we have given credentials to many of the candidates we announced earlier, there are still some areas where we have not decided the candidates, the names will be announced on Nov 3 and 4 by GTA secretary-general.

“The state’s top leadership will announced the state candidates tomorrow,“ he said at a press conference after the GTA GE15 Candidate Naming Announcement ceremony this afternoon.

At the function, the former fourth and seventh Prime Minister also announced that GTA secretary-general Datuk Marzuki Yahya will contest in the Sungai Petani parliamentary seat in Kedah.

Dr Mahathir, who will defend the Langkawi seat, said the election platform this time would also see three celebrities namely film director Ahmad Idham, actor Eizlan Yusof and Azlan Sani Zawawi (Lando) contesting in Port Dickson, Sabak Bernam and Tanjong Karang respectively.

According to Dr Mahathir, GTA will lined up candidates with integrity and clear of any crime apart from being able to be good leaders for the country.

On Oct 7, Dr Mahathir confirmed two parliamentary seat holders, his son Datuk Seri Mukhriz will defend the Jerlun seat while the Kubang Pasu seat will be defended by Datuk Amiruddin Hamzah, both in Kedah.

On that day, he also announced Pejuanita chief Datin Che Asmah Ibrahim will compete in Sepang; Perak Pejuang chief Mior Nor Haidir Suhaimi in Tapah; and Federal Territories GTA sponsor chairman Datuk Seri Khairuddin Abu Hassan in Titiwangsa.

Meanwhile, two incumbents in Selangor State Assembly, namely Batang Kali assemblyman Harumaini Omar, will contest in the Hulu Selangor parliamentary seat, and Jeram assemblyman Mohd Shaid Rosli in Kuala Selangor.

The Election Commission (EC) has set Nov 19 as the date for GE15 voting, with the candidate nomination date set for Nov 5 while early voting is on Nov 15.

Commenting on rumours that the former Inspector General of Police, Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador will be featured in a Parliamentary seat, Dr Mahathir said Abdul Hamid was not yet ready to be a candidate for any coalition. - Bernama