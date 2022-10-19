GE15: GTA to announce candidates next week

PUTRAJAYA: Gerakan Tanah Air (GTA) is expected to announce its list of candidates for the 15th general election (GE15) next week, its protem chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said.

Dr Mahathir, who is also Parti Pejuang Tanah Air (Pejuang) chairman, said there have been discussions on seat allocations but they are yet to be finalised.

“We (GTA) will make an announcement next week,” he told reporters at a media conference at the Perdana Leadership Foundation when asked about the possible number of seats GTA could be contesting.

For now, GTA, which will be using Pejuang’s flag and logo for GE15, has only confirmed that Dr Mahathir will be defending his Langkawi parliamentary seat.

On the coalition’s choice of candidates, the former prime minister said they will be individuals free from court and criminal cases.

On the possibility of GTA cooperating with Perikatan Nasional (PN), Dr Mahathir said it would only be likely if all parties carry the same principle.

“If they share the same views as us (GTA), and are not against our policies and principles, there is a possibility of some form of cooperation.

GTA is made up of Pejuang, Barisan Jemaah Islamiah Se-Malaysia (Berjasa), Parti Bumiputera Perkasa Malaysia (Putra) and Parti Perikatan India Muslim Nasional (IMAN).

The Election Commission (EC) is scheduled to announce key dates of GE15 tomorrow. - Bernama