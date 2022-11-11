GE15: GTA unveils ‘Agenda Baharu Malaysia’ manifesto

KUALA LUMPUR: Gerakan Tanah Air (GTA) last night launched its manifesto for the 15th general election (GE15) based on five key principles it said will drive Malaysia to once again being a respected nation and regional economic powerhouse.

In releasing the ‘Agenda Baharu Malaysia’ (Malaysia New Agenda) document, GTA protem chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad (pix) said the coalition was offering Malaysians a respected and corrupt free government that is clean, efficient and trustworthy.

The coalition also pledged to restore Malaysia’s economy and drive it towards being an Asian Tiger again and also to defend the rule of law.

He said the pledges were derived from GTA’s views and analysis on the need for fundamental matters to be addressed and of the current political system.

“... what is certain is that we (GTA) are not promising the moon and the stars if we form the government.

“The freedom of the people as provided in the Federal Constitution will be fully respected. This means that the rights of non-Malays and non-Bumiputeras as enshrined in the Federal Constitution will be defended,” he said during the launch of the document held online.

GTA consists of Parti Pejuang Tanah Air Parti (Pejuang), Perikatan India Muslim Nasional (Iman), Parti Barisan Jemaah Islamiah Se-Malaysia (Berjasa) and Parti Bumiputera Perkasa Malaysia (Putra).

Among GTA’s offers outlined in the Malaysia New Agenda document, themed “Aku Janji” (Our Pledge) include:

1. Reducing the economic gap between the people and regions to ensure a fairer distribution of development.

2. Increase the people’s income through economic activity empowerment, economic eco-system development and the principle of dignified employment, especially for low-income groups.

3. The restructuring of socio-economic groups through FELDA, FELCRA and MADA to the modernisation and production of downstream commodity products.

4. Increase the Self-Sufficiency Level (SSL) of the country’s main food source by aiming for a hundred percent rate without neglecting the rights and welfare of farmers, fishermen and small and medium scale breeders.

5. Reconsidering the ratification of the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) to provide wider and more comprehensive benefits to all.

6. Re-strengthening the fundamentals of education as an instrument of human capital development.

7. Enhancing and expanding professional skills certification as well as high-level Technical and Vocational Training (TVET) for youths.

8. Providing wider access and support to the B40 group and marginalised groups to higher education institutions.

9. Empowerment of non-governmental organisations (NGOs), civil society movements and community-based institutions as government delivery bodies in aspects of welfare, management of groups involving the disabled and the needy, senior citizens and also on disaster management.

10. A more serious approach to adapting to climate change, including formulation of laws as well as implementation at local authority levels and across sectors.

- Bernama