GE15: I’m ready to contest - Annuar

KOTA BHARU: Ketereh Umno chief Tan Sri Annuar Musa did not rule out the possibility of defending his Kerteh parliamentary seat in the 15th General Election (GE15).

“If the party (Umno) feels that I can deliver, that I can help ensure its victory and if it wants me to contest, I will. I’m ready,” he said.

Nevertheless, Annuar said Umno and Barisan Nasional (BN) have their own methods of nominating their candidates for elections.

One of the methods is to have each division submits its lists of candidates to the party leadership, he said.

“Kerteh Umno division has done its part (submitting the list), and now it is up to the party leadership to decide,” he said.

Annuar, who is Minister of Communications and Multimedia, said this when asked after officiating the distribution of PerantiSiswa gadgets to students at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Melor, here today. - Bernama