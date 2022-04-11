GE15: I reject other offers, i choose to stay with Umno - Annuar

KOTA BHARU: Incumbent Member of Parliament for Ketereh Tan Sri Annuar Musa, who was dropped from the Barisan Nasional (BN) list of candidates for the 15th General Election (GE15), admitted that he had received but rejected the offers from other parties, including Perikatan Nasional (PN), to defend his seat on their ticket.

Annuar, who is also Ketereh Umno said he also knew that PN candidate Maj Gen (Rtd) Datuk Khlir Mohd Nor had yet to receive the official appointment letter despite having been announced as a candidate for the seat.

“Khlir is my friend, why would I stand in his way? I have told my friends and the parties that wanted me to join them not to fight each other. It’s enough that Umno members are fighting over me.

“I don’t want to cause trouble to anyone. Let it just be me,” he told a press conference after attending the presentation of letters of appointment to Kelantan BN candidates for GE15 here today.

Annuar said he rejected the offer as he had chosen to stay loyal to Umno.

“Some say that there is still time to spring a surprise. For me, it’s a matter of principle. I cannot join other parties. Not because I hate them, but it’s my principle,” he said.

Annuar also said he would do his level best to help the BN candidate for Ketereh, Marzuani Ardila Ariffin, to win the seat in the GE15.

“Her late father was my ardent supporter, her mother is still supporting me. Sometimes, when she cooked a meal, she would even send some to my house.

“These people had given me their undivided support. They had sacrificed for me. So, it’s time for me to return the favour,” he added. - Bernama