GE15: I won’t ride on my dad’s popularity - Mohd Ridhwan

MALACCA: Barisan Nasional (BN) candidate for Hang Tuah Jaya parliamentary seat Datuk Mohd Ridhwan Mohd Ali today said that he would not ride on his father’s popularity as the Yang Dipertua Negeri of Melaka Tun Mohd Ali Rustam in his campaign for the 15th General Election (GE15).

Admitting that there has already been a public perception that he would do so, Mohd Ridhwan said had been building his own strength after being appointed as Hang Tuah Jaya Umno chief four years ago.

“To bring the mandate of the people is not a one man’s job, but requires teamwork. I don’t believe that one person can do it all alone. We have to have a strong team.

“Every success achieved by the team will give an advantage to the members and we have done so before. That’s the spirit of Hang Tuah Jaya Umno,” he told a press conference here today.

Mohd Ridhwan is the eldest son of Mohd Ali, who is a former Umno Supreme Council member and Melaka Chief Minister for three terms before being appointed as Melaka Yang Dipertua Negeri in 2020.

Mohd Ridhwan is expected to contest against Angkatan Muda Keadilan (AMK) chief Adam Adli Abd Halim of Pakatan Harapan (PH) and Mohd Azrudin Md Idris of Perikatan Nasional (PN) in the GE15. - Bernama