GE15: IGP denies being in contact with Anwar

PETALING JAYA: Inspector General of Police (IGP) Tan Sri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani has dismissed recent allegations of being in contact with Pakatan Harapan (PH) chairman Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim to prepare a new government during his campaign run.

According to Utusan Malaysia’s report, Acryl Sani said that such claims were false.

However, no action has been taken from his side regarding the situation.

“I have seen his (Anwar) video and I can confirm that it is not true. Maybe his words were misconstrued, since during campaigns there are things said that can be taken out of context,” he explained.

A viral video had circulated on Nov 18 about Anwar during a campaign talk who alleged that he was contacted by the IGP telling him to be prepared. This follows his claims of PH securing 112 majority seats to form a new government.

“I was in Kangar, Kuantan, Shah Alam, Bandar Tun Razak, Titiwangsa yesterday... when I heard that PH reached 112 (seats).

“That is when the IGP had reached out to me to be prepared. God willing, I will be sworn in as the new Prime Minister,” he said.