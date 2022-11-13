GE15: Improving rural area infrastructures priority of BN

KUALA NERANG: Efforts to improve the infrastructure of rural areas will be among the issues focused on for the convenience of the people if Barisan Nasional (BN) is given the mandate in the 15th general election (GE15).

Rural Development Minister Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid said the move was in line with what the Keluarga Malaysia government presented in Budget 2023 by allocating RM2.55 billion to develop infrastructure facilities in rural areas.

“The people’s infrastructure is an issue that is high on my priority because it comes under the Ministry of Rural Development including village roads, rural roads, street lights and social amenities (such as repairing and upgrading) halls and surau,” he said.

He told reporters this at the National Film Development Corporation Malaysia (FINAS)-Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM) Creative Production Workshop certificate presentation ceremony at the Community Centre, Padang Kerasak in Naka, near here, today.

Mahdzir, also the Umno vice-president, said another issue that will be focused on is the implementation of the maintenance of preschools (tabika) of the Community Development Department (KEMAS).

“There are KEMAS schools outside the city, villages and suburbs and there are KEMAS schools close to the town. We will look at the ones in the rural areas.

“We will prioritise the ones where KEMAS shares available spaces with, such as in the mosques and community halls,“ said the Padang Terap parliamentary seat incumbent. - Bernama