GE15: Internet access, education, agrotourism in jeli need attention, improvement - Candidates

JELI: Three out of four candidates vying to win the Jeli parliamentary seat in the 15th General Election (GE15) pledged to give attention to education, internet access and agrotourism if they were elected to represent the constituents come Nov 19.

Norwahida Patuan of Barisan Nasional (BN) said there are some areas in Jeli which have yet to get good access to the internet and that issue should be addressed immediately.

“Internet access is important for education and the economy. This was proven when the country was hit by the global Covid-19 pandemic, during which education and business sectors fully depended on the internet.

“Residents in certain areas lamented that the internet coverage was very poor and that they have to go out to other areas just to have internet access to continue their studies and doing their businesses,” she said when met here.

Apart from that Norwahida said she would also focus on bringing agricultural technology to improve the socioeconomic status of the people in Jeli, who mostly depend on their income as farmers, rubber tappers and smallholders.

Perikatan Nasional (PN) candidate Zahari Kechik, on the other hand, opined that education, religious and community development aspects in Jeli should be given more attention.

“The people in Jeli still long for development. I will continue the legacy of Tok Pa (incumbent Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed) by giving attention to education, religion and development for the people.

“Education is of course the most important aspect towards changes in development and economy. Even though we see some development in education in Jeli but there many of the people do not have tertiary education,” he said.

Meanwhile, Pakatan Harapan (PH) candidate Md Radzi Wahab said the agrotourism sector can also be seen as a new source of income for the people in Jeli.

“Jeli agrotourism has vast potential to be developed as there are tens of interesting places, such as waterfalls, caves and rivers that could be turned into tourism spots that can help the people to generate income.

“This sector can be developed to lure local and foreign tourists to come to Jeli,” he said, adding that he would also focus on efforts to turn Jeli into the main tourist destination in Kelantan. - Bernama