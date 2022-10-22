GE15: IPT students to be given five-day leave to vote

PUTRAJAYA: The Higher Education Ministry has agreed to give students in higher learning institutions (IPTs) a five-day leave starting Nov 17 to return to their respective hometowns to vote in the 15th general election (GE15).

This was confirmed by Higher Education director-general Prof Datuk Dr Husaini Omar after a circular on the matter went viral on social media today.

When contacted by Bernama, he said the letter had been distributed to all public and private IPTs including the Polytechnic and Community College Education Department for further action.

“The letter is to inform all IPTs to give their students leave to cast their votes based on Undi18. A media statement regarding this matter will be issued later,“ he said.

According to the letter dated Oct 21, the five-day leave from Nov 17 to 21 is to give students enough time to travel to the polling locations and return.

The letter also stated that all classes and student activities during that period should be postponed and held on another date.

The Election Commission has set Nov 19 for polling, while nomination is on Nov 5 and early voting is on Nov 15. - Bernama