GE15: Ismail Sabri hopes Bera voters will hand BN bigger majority win

BERA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob hopes voters in the Bera parliamentary constituency will hand Barisan Nasional (BN) a bigger majority in the 15th general election (GE15).

The UMNO vice-president and incumbent Bera MP said in GE14, he obtained a majority of about 2,300 votes but hoped that this time around, it increases to 10,000 votes.

“This is because the whole nation will be watching Bera, which is the seat of the prime minister. If we win by only about 1,000 and 2,000 votes, then it will look bad.

“After becoming prime minister, Bera has received many benefits... So, if last time around we voted for BN for it to win, I hope this time we can increase our (vote) majority,” he said.

The prime minister said this during the ‘Moh Mengeteh’ programme in Kampung Sri Buntar here today.

At the event, he also announced the approval for the construction of a public hall for Kampung Sri Buntar, here.

Earlier, Ismail Sabri attended two programmes held in the Bera constituency, namely a gathering with Bera smallholders and another with some 3,000 youths.

Met by reporters, he described the ‘mood’ in all the programmes he attended as very good, adding that this was a good sign if it continues.

On BN’s manifesto for GE15, Ismail Sabri said it could be unveiled either tomorrow or Tuesday.

He said among others, the manifesto will have ‘very good news’ for new and young voters.

“I met a group of 3,000 (motorcycle) riders from Bera earlier, same mood with them, and I believe the wave this time will have youngsters coming together for BN,” he said. - Bernama