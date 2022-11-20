GE15: Johor BN overall result nothing to be proud of, says Hasni

KLUANG: Johor Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman Datuk Seri Hasni Mohammad (pix) has described its ability to win only nine out of the 26 parliamentary seats it contested in the state in the 15th general election (GE15) as nothing to be proud of.

Hasni, who is also the Johor BN general election director, said none of the political parties managed to achieve a simple majority to single-handedly form the Federal government.

Hasni, one of the nine BN candidates who won, said Umno president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi would surely take responsibility for the situation the coalition finds itself in.

“Of course, we hope a government will finally be formed so that the people can go on living their lives as usual,” he told reporters after being declared the winner of the Simpang Renggam parliamentary seat at the Simpang Renggam District Council (MDSR) Consensus Hall here today.

Hasni, who is also the Benut state assemblyman, won the four-cornered fight for the Simpang Renggam parliamentary seat with a majority of 1,821 votes.

Apart from Simpang Renggam, BN also won in Parit Sulong, Ayer Hitam, Pontian, Kota Tinggi, Tenggara, Pengerang, Sembrong and Tanjung Piai in this election.

Hasni said among the factors that led to BN’s defeat in Johor included the loss of the support of the majority of non-Malays and the tendency of young voters not favouring BN. - Bernama