GE15: Johor PH to announce candidates on Nov 3

ISKANDAR PUTERI: Johor Pakatan Harapan (PH) would announce its candidates for 26 parliamentary seats this Nov 3 in Johor Bahru for the upcoming 15th General Election (GE15), said Johor Amanah deputy chairman, Dzulkefly Ahmad.

“We have completed the distribution of seats and we’ll leave it to the wisdom of our party leaders in determining the candidates as the GE15 is a rather critical one.

“All the parties had the experience of being part of the government. Winnable candidates are also a factor in ensuring victory,“ he told reporters after attending a briefing on the Training of Trainers for political party workers in the GE15 in Johor at the Iskandar Puteri City Council (MBIP) building, here, today.

Asked whether Amanah deputy president, Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub would be defending the Pulai parliamentary seat which he won in 2018, Dzulkefly said it was a usual practice for the party to choose again a candidate in the following election.

In GE14, Salahuddin who is also Johor PH chairman, won the Pulai seat with a majority of 7,687 votes in a four-cornered contest,

The Election Commission has set Nov 19 for polling, early voting for Nov 15 and Nov 5 for the nomination of candidates. - Bernama