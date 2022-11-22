GE15: Johor police open 30 investigation papers, arrest six local men

JOHOR BAHRU: The Johor police have arrested six local men and opened 30 investigation papers for various offences related to the 15th General Election (GE15), from Nov 4-21.

Johor Police chief Datuk Kamarul Zaman Mamat (pix) in a statement today said 27 of the investigation papers had already been referred to the state’s prosecution director.

He said 15 cases were investigated under Section 427 of the Penal Code, eight cases under the Election Offences Act 1954 and seven cases under the Penal Code and the Explosives Act, as well as the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.

“However, we found that the voting process in GE15 (last Saturday) went smoothly and there were no incidents where public order and safety were affected,“ he said.

Kamarul Zaman said the police received 339 reports during the period, with the Kota Tinggi district recording the highest number of crime reports with 78, Johor Bahru Utara (58), Batu Pahat (25), Pontian (24), Muar (20), Segamat (17) ) and Kluang and Iskandar Puteri each with 30.

“A total of 16 reports were received in Johor Bahru Selatan, Seri Alam (12) and Mersing (seven), while Kulai and Tangkak each recorded 11 offences,“ he said. - Bernama