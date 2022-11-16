GE15: Kedah BN candidates condemn vandalism involving posters

ALOR SETAR: Two Barisan Nasional (BN) candidates in Kedah have condemned acts of vandalism like burning posters in the 15th General Election (GE15), saying such provocative incidents should not have happened.

BN’s Kuala Kedah parliamentary candidate Datuk Dr Mashitah Ibrahim said all contesting parties should behave in a civil and professional manner in their campaigns and should not be involved in vandalism.

Mashitah, fondly called ‘Mak Teh’, said candidates and their supporters should be telling people what they could offer if elected instead of resorting to dirty tactics like destroying the campaign materials of opponents.

“Mak Teh is saddened to see that acts like burning of posters are still happening in this age. In fact, such actions can backfire as the victims may gain even more sympathy.

“We offer what is within the ability of our party to help resolve people’s problems,” she told reporters during her campaign rounds in Kuala Kedah, near here, today.

BN candidate in Jerlun Datuk Othman Aziz shared her sentiment, urging all parties to focus on offering their best to serve the people and help develop the country.

The former senator said people are more discerning now and any act to stir up the people’s feelings would not influence their decision on voting.

“What is the purpose of burning posters? Is it aimed at creating hatred or gaining sympathy? It is better to focus on what we can do for the people.

“I would like to urge all contesting parties to be sensible in their actions. Don’t try to instigate or provoke people,” he said when met during his campaign at Giatmara Jerlun.

Media reports today said police were hunting for individuals who burned campaign posters bearing the photographs of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob and Mashitah in Kampung Gelong Air, Mukim Gunung, yesterday. - Bernama