GE15: Khairy says no seat confirmation yet, willing to contest anywhere

PUTRAJAYA: Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin said today that he still does not know where he would be contesting in the 15th general election (GE15) and is prepared to accept any seat offered by the UMNO leadership.

“I do not know (which parliamentary seat). Let the party leaders announce it. I will accept any constituency offered to me,” he told a media conference here today.

The three-term Rembau Member of Parliament is giving way to UMNO deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan to defend the seat.

There had been speculation that Khairy is not in the list of Barisan Nasional (BN) candidates in Negeri Sembilan, with some media reports saying Khairy is almost certain of contesting the Sungai Buloh parliamentary seat in Selangor.

Meanwhile, Khairy said COVID-19 positive candidates in GE15 need to undergo isolation as stipulated by the Health Ministry (MOH) and they can use social media to campaign during the quarantine period.

He advised candidates and supporters of contesting parties to set an example by observing health protocols during their campaign rounds.

“If you are making house-to-house visits, visiting bed-ridden patients at home, show a good example by wearing face masks.

“When holding ceramah in a packed hall, political parties and the organisers should make announcements telling those present to wear masks,” he added.

Polling has been fixed for Nov 19, with nomination to be held on Nov 5 and early voting on Nov 15. – Bernama