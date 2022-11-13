GE15: Khalid Samad pledges to resolve housing issues, abandoned projects in KL

KUALA LUMPUR: Pakatan Harapan (PH) candidate for the Titiwangsa parliamentary seat, Khalid Abdul Samad (pix), has pledged to resolve the issue of the abandoned Pasar Chow Kit project if given the mandate in the 15th general election (GE15).

He said that if PH gets the mandate to form the government after GE15, it will be one of the most important tasks, as the project has been abandoned for a long time and requires immediate action.

“If we form the government, the Federal Territories Ministry and Kuala Lumpur City Hall will be instructed to prioritise this project as well as the Pasar Keramat project,” he told a press conference here today.

It was learnt that the redevelopment project of Pasar Chow Kit had been delayed for almost 10 years, forcing some traders to shut down their businesses.

Meanwhile, Khalid, who is also former Federal Territories Minister, said that during his tenure, the People’s Housing Programme (PPR) was given a new lease of life through cooperation with housing developers.

“A developer used to take one PPR as a foster PPR and oversee the landscape and maintenance aspect.

“That should have been continued but was not done (after the change of government). It would be better if we have a stronger relationship between PPR and developers,” he said.

Titiwangsa parliamentary seat will see a four-cornered fight between Khalid, Datuk Seri Johari Abdul Ghani (Barisan Nasional), PAS Dewan Muslimat deputy chief Dr Rosni Adam (Perikatan Nasional) and Pejuang Federal Territory Liasion Committee chairman Datuk Seri Khairuddin Abu Hassan. - Bernama