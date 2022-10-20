GE15: King calls on candidates, supporters to be civil throughout campaign period

KUALA LUMPUR: The Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah has called on candidates and supporters of political parties to be civil throughout the 15th General Election (GE15) campaign period.

Comptroller of the Royal Household for Istana Negara Datuk Seri Ahmad Fadil Shamsuddin said His Majesty advised all candidates to engage in healthy campaigning and comply with the law and regulations set by the authorities, especially the Election Commission (EC) and the police.

In a statement today, he said His Majesty reminded candidates and their supporters to maintain good values and manners, avoid committing slander, creating provocations and hurling insults while campaigning that can lead to chaos and disorder.

His Majesty called on the people to pray for a smooth and safe election and for the people and the country to be blessed and protected from disasters and calamities, he added.

Yesterday, Al-Sultan Abdullah met with Bukit Aman’s Department of Internal Security and Public Order director Datuk Seri Hazani Ghazali at Istana Negara and the latter briefed him on the preparations made by the police and related agencies in facing the GE15 and the possibility of flooding.

Earlier, EC announced that Malaysians would go to the polls on Nov 19 in GE15, nomination day on Nov 5 and early voting on Nov 15.

The general election will involve all the 222 parliamentary seats throughout the country, with three states holding their state polls simultaneously -- Perak involving 59 state seats, Pahang (42) and Perlis (15).

The Bugaya state by-election in Sabah will also be held at the same time. - Bernama