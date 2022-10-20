GE15: List of Umno candidates to be finalised in a day or two

KUALA LUMPUR: The list of Umno candidates contesting in the 15th General Election (GE15) would be finalised in a day or two, said the party’s vice-president, Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid.

Mahdzir, who is also Rural Development Minister, said there was actually still enough time before the list could be finalised in view of the nomination of candidates being on Nov 5 as announced by the Election Commission (EC).

“...not much to be done now (in finalising the list of candidates),” he told reporters after attending the TVET@KPLB Educational Institution Awards ceremony, here, today.

The EC has set Nov 19 for polling in GE15, early voting on Nov 15 and nomination of candidates on Nov 5.

Asked whether there would be new faces contesting in GE15, Mahdzir who is also the Member of Parliament for Padang Terap, said there definitely would be like in each GE in the past. - Bernama