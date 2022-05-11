GE15 : MACC sets up operations room nationwide

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has set up its 15th General Election (GE15) operations room across the country to facilitate complaints and channeling of information regarding acts of corruption and abuse of power throughout the campaign period

The MACC in a statement today said the operations rooms would operate all day starting from today until polling day Nov 19.

“To contact the operations room at the MACC Headquarters call 03-8891 1037; Kuala Lumpur MACC Office (03-9206 5195); Selangor MACC Office (03-5524 8318); Negeri Sembilan MACC Office (06-762 5446); Melaka MACC Office (06-289 6011) and Johor MACC Office (07-231 6170).

“For Perak MACC office call 012-490 5986, Kedah MACC office (04-700 1880); Penang MACC Office (04-229 9262); Perlis MACC Office (04-976 3982); Pahang MACC Office (09-571 6027); Terengganu MACC Office (09-630 1920); Kelantan MACC Office (09-766 1970); Sabah MACC Office (088-488 381); Sarawak MACC Office (082-467 701); and Labuan MACC Office (087-427 198),“ read the statement.

The public may also channel their complaints via email to pru15@sprm.gov.my.

The MACC reminded candidates and political parties not to engage in activities that violate election laws and regulations in accordance with the MACC Act 2009 and the Election Offences Act 1954 (Amendment 2012). - Bernama