GE15: Majority of S’gor Umno candidates are locals - Noh

TANJONG KARANG: The majority of Umno candidates contesting parliamentary seats in Selangor in the 15th General Election (GE15) are locals, said state Umno Liaison Committee chairman, Tan Sri Noh Omar.

Noh, who is also the state Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman, said that Umno will contest 10 parliamentary seats in GE15 in Selangor, including Sabak Bernam, Tanjung Karang, Sungai Besar, Kuala Selangor, Sepang, and Gombak.

“It is safe to say that the majority of Selangor Umno candidates are locals,” said the Tanjung Karang parliamentary seat incumbent to reporters, after visiting Tanjung Karang Hospital here today.

Noh added that Selangor BN will field candidates who can win in GE15, where those to be fielded understand the problems of the local people and are ready to serve the people.

The Election Commission (EC) has set the polling day for GE15 on Nov 19, nomination day on Nov 5 and early voting on Nov 15. - Bernama