GE15: Mas Ermieyati named PN candidate for Masjid Tanah

ALOR GAJAH: Incumbent Masjid Tanah Member of Parliament (MP) Datuk Mas Ermieyati Samsudin has been named as Perikatan Nasional (PN) candidate to defend the seat in the 15th General Election (GE15).

Her candidacy was announced by PN chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin at the launch of the Melaka election machinery in Kampung Paya Lebar here last night.

“Based on her track record, and I think she has done a good job in serving the people, has vast experience in the government and a good profile...for me, this is the best (decision). I hope the people of Masjid Tanah will be happy and show support for her,” he said.

In GE14, Mas Ermieyati, who contested on a Barisan Nasional (BN) ticket, won with a majority of 8,159 votes to defeat Datuk Dr Sabirin Ja’afar (PKR) and Nasir Othman (PAS).

She later joined Bersatu in December 2018.

Elaborating, Muhyiddin, who is also Bersatu president, said that PN has almost completed the distribution of seats and finalised the list of candidates, which will be announced by the respective state PN chairman.

The coalition’s manifesto will be announced before the nomination day, he added.

Meanwhile, Mas Ermieyati, who is also Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Parliament and Law), thanked the party leadership and promised to do her best to ensure victory in GE15.

“Whoever the opponent is, we will try our best to campaign and meet with the voters to explain our offers if I am reelected as the Masjid Tanah MP,” she said.

The Election Commission has set Nov 19 for polling, while nomination is on Nov 5 and early voting is on Nov 15. - Bernama