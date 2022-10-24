GE15: MIC ready to swap seats if other BN components have better chances

KUALA LUMPUR: MIC is prepared to change the seats it will be contesting in the 15th general election (GE15) if other Barisan Nasional (BN) component parties have bigger chances of winning the seats.

Its deputy president Datuk Seri M. Saravanan said the move is for the good of the alliance and proves the positive attitude practised by BN component parties.

“The BN concept is that we discuss and make decisions conscientiously.

“We are positive with BN. Even though we lost, we are still with BN. Some parties have already split into five in less than two years,” he said when met at the Deepavali Open House at his residence in Bukit Damansara here today.

In this regard, he said MIC president Tan Sri SA Vigneswaran would be announcing the seats to be contested in GE15 as well as the candidates soon.

“We have identified the seats and are in the discussion if there are chances of increasing the number of seats. Tan Sri Vigneswaran will be making the announcement soon,” he said.

Earlier, it was reported that MIC was proposing to be fielded in 12 parliamentary seats in GE15 on Nov 19.

In GE14, MIC contested in nine parliamentary seats namely Sungai Siput and Tapah in Perak; Sungai Buloh, Hulu Selangor, Kapar and Kota Raja (Selangor); Port Dickson (Negeri Sembilan); Segamat (Johor) and Cameron Highlands (Pahang). - Bernama