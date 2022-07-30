GE15: Muda sets up candidate selection committee

JOHOR BAHRU: The Malaysia United Democratic Alliance (MUDA) will set up a candidate selection committee to ensure transparency in selection of candidates and to identify qualified individuals for seats that the party intends to contest during the 15th General Election (GE15).

Its president, Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman (pix) said with the committee’s establishment, the power to select candidates would be in the hands of the committee and not an absolute power held by presidents of other parties.

“I as presdent am also unsure if I will be a candidate as it depends on the committee,” he said during a media conference after attending a Majlis Rakyat event organised by the Puteri Wangsa constitutency service centre here today.

According to him, the Majlis Rakyat is a democratic consultative session conducted through social media platforms and meetings where the people’s concerns can be brought together as the country’s aspirations.

Meanwhile, MUDA deputy president Amira Aisya Abdul Aziz said they would have a meeting as early as next week to begin the appointment process of members of the selection committee. - Bernama