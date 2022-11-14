GE15: Muhyiddin dismisses study saying he may lose

PETALING JAYA: Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin is confident he can defend the seat for a seventh term in the 15th general election (GE15).

Commenting on a study stating that he might lose the seat in GE15, the former prime minister said he is confident and believe in the people in his constituency, The Vibes reports.

“I am confident and believe that the majority of voters in Pagoh, irrespective of whether they are Malays, Chinese, Indians, or Orang Asli, will back me and help me continue with my role as the Pagoh MP.

“Whatever is the prediction, it doesn’t matter. It (study) is just a view,” he reportedly told a media conference after chairing the PN supreme council meeting at its headquarters here today.

Yesterday, Umno Supreme Council member Datuk Seri Ahmad Shabery Cheek was reported to have said that a study predicted that Muhyiddin might lose in Pagoh and Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali would be made PN’s prime minister candidate.