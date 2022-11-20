GE15: Muhyiddin met Abang Jo

PETALING JAYA: Perikatan Nasional chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin met with Sarawak premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg earlier today to discuss matters related to the formation of the federal government.

Muhyiddin, in a Facebook post, said the meeting included Pas president Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang.

“Discussions are also being held with other like-minded parties and independent members of parliament.

“God willing, the federal government will be formed in the nearest time,“ said Muhyiddin.