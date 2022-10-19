GE15: N.Sembilan PKR to contest three parliamentary seats

SEREMBAN: Negeri Sembilan Pakatan Harapan (PH) chairman Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun (pix) today confirmed that the state PKR will contest the Rembau, Kuala Pilah and Port Dickson parliamentary seats in the 15th General Election (GE15).

The PKR vice-president said the names of the candidates would be announced soon.

Aminuddin said he was ready to shoulder the responsibility as a candidate at the parliamentary level in GE15 if he was given the mandate by the top leadership of PH.

“Many people want me to contest in Kuala Pilah, Rembau or Port Dickson...I leave it to the party leadership to decide,“ he told reporters after chairing the weekly meeting of the state executive council here. - Bernama