GE15: N.Sembilan will not dissolve State Assembly anytime soon

SEREMBAN: Six states including Negeri Sembilan are not expected to dissolve their State Legislative Assembly if the 15th General Election (GE15) is going to be held anytime soon.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun (pix) said Negeri Sembilan would only be dissolving the State Assembly at the end of its term next year and the matter had been discussed during the Meeting of the Conference of Rulers recently.

“We had discussed the matter with some states during the meeting in the federal capital recently. There were six states including Negeri Sembilan.

“The six states said they might complete the term. I cannot say which states,” he told reporters after a ceremony to hand over the Mycare System, here, today.

Asked if the six states included Selangor and Penang, both administered by Pakatan Harapan (PH), Aminuddin, who is also Negeri Sembilan PH chairman, only said ‘perhaps’.

“Only Barisan Nasional (BN) is asking for the GE15 to be held earlier, the others do not and even in BN itself, some want (an early GE15) while some do not,” he said.

The GE14 in 2018 resulted in Negeri Sembilan, Penang and Selangor being ruled by PH while PAS formed the governments in Kelantan, Terengganu and Kedah. - Bernama