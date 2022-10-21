GE15: Nazri Aziz reiterates he’s out, not contesting Padang Rengas seat

PETALING JAYA: Datuk Seri Mohamed Nazri Abdul Aziz remains firm in giving way to other candidates in the seat he won for the past six terms.

Astro Awani reported that Nazri said it was about time for him to make space for and allow the youth to compete in Padang Rengas.

“Many asked if I still stand by the decision made a year ago, so today I want to answer that, yes, I still do.

“We have to give new faces a chance, while there is totally not going to be another Nazri Aziz, but every individual will have their own gift,“ he reportedly said.

A year ago, Nazri announced that he would not defend the Padang Rengas parliamentary seat in GE15 to make way for new candidates.