PETALING JAYA: The son of the late PAS spiritual leader Datuk Nik Abdul Aziz Nik Mat, Nik Omar is set to contest under Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) in Perak.

The announcement was made by PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim in a press conference today.

Nik Omar is the second child of former PAS leader Nik Abdul Aziz Nik Mat.