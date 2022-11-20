GE15: No party with simple majority to form government in Pahang

KUANTAN: The results of the election for the Pahang state assembly seats which was held concurrently with the 15th General Election (GE15) yesterday, saw the state that was once regarded as Barisan Nasional’s (BN) ‘fixed deposit’ reeling without a majority to form the government, for the first time.

Based on the election results announced by the Election Commission, Perikatan Nasional (PN) won 17 seats, one more than BN with 16, while Pakatan Harapan (PH) managed to win eight seats.

In Pahang, 42 state assembly seats were contested with the exception of Tioman where the election was witheld due to the sudden demise of PN candidate Md Yunus Ramli, 61, at 3.30am yesterday, forcing the EC to reschedule the date to Dec 7.

The PN won in Cheka, Tanjung Lumpur, Luit, Chenor, Bukit Ibam, Kuala Sentul, Tahan, Damak, Pulau Tawar, Jengka, Beserah, Pulau Manis, Lanchang, Kuala Semantan, Panching, Lepar and Sungai Lembing.

BN won in Inderapura, Benta, Jenderak, Padang Tengku, Batu Talam, Kemayan, Jelai, Guai, Kerdau, Dong, Muadzam Shah, Peramu Jaya, Chini. Pelangai, Bebar and Sabai which was previously under PH.

PH were victorious in Tanah Rata, Tras, Triang, Mentakab, Bilut, Ketari, Semambu and Teruntum.

Caretaker Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail defended his Jelai seat for the fifth term with a 6,983-vote majority against PN’s Dr Abdul Rasid Mohamed who managed 3,109 votes while PH candidate Ismail Mohd Hussin lost his deposit after managing just 1,464 votes.

Meanwhile, all 13 candidates fielded by Pejuang, lost their deposits in Pahang.

In the election for Parliamentary seats, PN fared extremely well by winning four seats held by BN, namely Kuala Krau, Maran, Jerantut and Rompin while also winning Kuantan, Indera Mahkota and Temerloh.

The BN managed to win only five Parliamentary seats in Pahang, including Bera which was won by caretaker Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob. The others were Lipis, Paya Besar, Cameron Highlands and Pekan while PH retained Raub and Bentong.

Pahang PN chief Datuk Seri Saifuddin Abdullah retained the Indera Mahkota seat while former MCA president Tan Sri Liow Tiong Lai who made a comeback lost in Bentong to DAP personality Young Syefura Othman or better known as Rara. - BERNAMA