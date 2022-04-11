GE15: Noh Omar confirmed dropped in Tanjung Karang, Habibah named BN candidate

KUALA LUMPUR: Tanjung Karang Wanita Umno chief Datuk Habibah Mohd Yusof has been named Barisan Nasional’s (BN) candidate for the Tanjong Karang parliamentary seat in the 15th general election (GE15).

She takes the place of six-term Tanjung Karang incumbent MP and Selangor BN chairman Tan Sri Noh Omar (pix), a surprise exclusion from BN’s list of candidates in this election.

BN secretary-general Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abd Kadir, in a statement tonight, also announced that Kuala Nerus MP and former PAS leader Datuk Dr Mohd Khairuddin Aman Razali will defend his seat on a BN ticket.

Datuk Che Abdullah Mat Nawi, meanwhile, will also defend the Tumpat parliamentary seat on a BN ticket after he was dropped from Perikatan Nasional’s (PN) list of candidates.

“The two constituencies, namely Tumpat and Kuala Nerus will see BN featuring two ‘direct candidates’ based on the approach of openness and unity,” he said.

He said four other BN parliamentary candidates finalised are Datuk A. Kohillan Pillay in Batu; Datuk Chew Yin Keen (Bandar Tun Razak); Datuk Shamsulkahar Mohd Deli (Jempol) and Datuk Adnan Abu Hassan (Kuala Pilah).

With this, Zambry said BN will be contesting 178 parliamentary seats in GE15.

“BN is confident that these candidates featured, with various backgrounds and qualifications, Insha Allah, will be able to shoulder the trust of representing the interests of the people when they are elected,“ he said.

The Election Commission has fixed polling day for Nov 19, nomination on Nov 5 and early voting on Nov 15. - Bernama