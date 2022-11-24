GE15: Nomination centres for Padang Serai, Tioman seats closed at 10 am

KUALA LUMPUR: The nomination centres for the 15th General Election (GE15) for the Padang Serai parliamentary seat in Kedah and Tioman state seat in Pahang were closed at 10 am today.

The nomination centre for Padang Serai is at the Kulim Hi-Tech Sports Complex in Kulim, while for Tioman, it is at the Dewan Jubli Perak Sultan Haji Ahmad Shah, Rompin.

The Election Commission has set Dec 7 for polling and Dec 3 for early voting, and candidates will have 13 days to campaign, ending at 11.59 pm on Dec 6.

The polls for the two seats were postponed following the death of one of the candidates, namely M. Karupaiya of Pakatan Harapan for the Padang Serai parliamentary seat and Perikatan Nasional’s Md. Yunus Ramli for the Tioman state seat.

Karupaiya, 69, the incumbent Padang Serai Member of Parliament, died on Nov 16. He was admitted to Kulim Hospital two days earlier after collapsing while campaigning due to a heart attack.

Meanwhile, Md Yunus, 61, who was the PAS Sungai Puteri branch chief, died on polling day for GE15 (Nov 19) at Rompin Hospital. - Bernama