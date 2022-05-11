GE15: Nomination of candidates completed, campaign begins

PUTRAJAYA: The nomination of candidates for the 15th General Election (GE15), which began simultaneously at 222 nomination centres across the country at 9 am today was completed as the centres closed at 10 am.

The general election for the 222 parliamentary seats is held simultaneously with the state elections of Perak, Pahang and Perlis, as well as the by-election for the state seat of Bugaya in Sabah.

The 14-day campaign period will begin soon after the official announcement of candidates was made by the Returning Officer and will run until 11.59 pm on Nov 18.

Election Commission chairman Tan Sri Abdul Ghani Salleh is expected to hold a press conference on the nomination process at noon today.

Polling is set on Nov 19 and early voting is on Nov 15. - Bernama