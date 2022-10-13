GE15: Non-critical Covid-19 positive individuals can vote

KUALA TERENGGANU: Individuals who are Covid-19 positive but not in critical condition will be allowed to vote in the 15th general election (GE15), Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said.

However, he said they will have to comply with strict standard operating procedures which will be announced by the Election Commission (EC).

Hisham said the Health Ministry (MoH) had given several recommendations to the EC to be included in the SOP to ensure the election process is smooth and safe.

“There will be special channels for them (those with Covid-19), they will not be mingling with the rest.

“The use of face masks and face shields is also important in addition to sanitisation. We (however) did not suggest the use of personal protective equipment (PPE),” he told reporters when met at the national level World Sight Day 2022 celebration here today.

Separately, Dr Noor Hisham said the MoH has also made preparations for the monsoon flood season by placing its personnel at temporary relief centres (PPS) and also by identifying locations with high-risk patients.

He said the health workers will ensure proper hygiene is maintained at the relief centres and also conduct screenings to prevent the spread of diseases.

“As for those with medical risks such as kidney patients requiring hemodialysis treatment, the MoH has identified their locations so that treatment is not interrupted during floods.

“We have their data and we also have data of locations where additional services are required if it floods,” he said.

He said 552 of the 2,891 the ministry’s health clinics nationwide have been identified to be located in flood risk areas, but added that alternative measures are in place to overcome the problem. - Bernama