GE15 not advantageous to Opposition: Melaka DAP

MALACCA: Malacca DAP admits that holding the 15th general election (GE15) now will not give an advantage to the Opposition, said vice-chairman Khoo Poay Tiong.

The incumbent Kota Malacca MP said the Opposition is faced with a big challenge as GE15 would be held during the flood season, thus making it difficult for the party to campaign.

“Indeed, to hold an election during the floods is going to be a challenge and a disadvantage to the opposition parties.

“The Malacca state election (PRN) was held just last year and in less than a year, we have to face GE15, so of course it is not favourable for us in terms of resources, especially our machinery,“ he told a press conference here today.

Meanwhile, he hoped that the distribution of seats between Pakatan Harapan (PH) component parties could be resolved before the Deepavali celebration on Oct 24.

He said Malacca DAP chairman Damian Yeo Shen Li has formed a committee to gather the names of candidates to be fielded in GE15 for consideration by the party leadership. - Bernama