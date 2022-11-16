GE15: Not impossible for GRS-BN to win 15 parliamentary seats in Sabah

KINABATANGAN: It is not impossible for Barisan Nasional (BN) and its partner Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) to win 15 parliamentary seats in Sabah in the 15th general election, said state BN chairman Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin.

“I have confidence because it is not impossible and God willing, maybe even more than 15 seats,“ he told reporters after a meet-and-greet programme at Kampung Suan Lamba hall here today.

Yesterday, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said BN aimed at winning at least 15 parliamentary seats in Sabah through its collaboration with GRS in GE15.

In Sandakan, the same sentiment was also voiced by GRS chairman Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor.

He said the people could see that the state government led by GRS-BN was emphasising the politics of development and unity as the basis for bringing stability and progress in the state.

“In politics, we must think about the development, progress and unity,“ he said at the meet-and-greet programme at Kampung Bongaya Baru, Batu Sapi .

BN, which comprises Umno, MCA, MIC and Parti Bersatu Rakyat Sabah (PBRS), has forged a collaboration with GRS, which is made up of Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS), Parti Solidariti Tanah Airku (STAR), Sabah Progressive Party (SAPP) and United Sabah National Organisation (USNO), to govern the state.

This collaboration, which will continue in GE15, sees BN and GRS fielding their candidates in 12 and 13 seats respectively in the 25 parliamentary seats in the state. - Bernama