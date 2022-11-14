GE15: Padang Besar Umno Wanita Wing hits campaign trail on motorcycles

PADANG BESAR: With Datuk Zahida Zarik Khan, the Barisan Nasional (BN) candidate for the Padang Besar parliamentary seat, unable to campaign physically due to her observing “iddah” (grace period after the death of her husband), the Padang Besar Umno Wanita wing rode in on a convoy of 70 motorcycles to help her reach out to the voters.

Padang Besar Umno Division Wanita vice-chief Siti Berenee Yahya said the strategy to use a motorcycle convoy and going from house to house was especially to meet senior citizen voters.

“This is easier and saves time. We go out from 8 am to midnight, and can visit about 20 to 25 homes,” said Siti Berenee, who is also the BN candidate for the Mata Ayer state assembly seat, which is located in the Padang Besar parliamentary constituency.

“Despite the rain and heat, we will continue our motorcycle convoy campaign to convey party messages and information to every supporter. This is a more practical way to enter villages,“ she told Bernama.

Meanwhile, Zahida used a “zoom meeting” to organise activities with the BN machinery, asking the Padang Besar BN machinery to help her campaign as she is unable to go out to meet supporters and voters.

“I apologise for not being able to meet up (with voters) and seek the help of my ‘sisters’ to convey my messages and greetings to voters who have not seen me.

“I appeal to all voters to vote for me. If I win, I will do my best for the area,” Zahida, who is also Puteri Umno chief, said in a zoom call from the Chuping operations room.

Padang Besar Umno Wanita chief Asmaiza Ahmad said the approach used in the GE15 is different because the BN machinery needed to clarify the true situation in Perlis after big names such as Datuk Seri Shahidan Kassim decided to defend the Arau parliamentary seat on a Perikatan Nasional (PN) ticket and Datuk Zahidi Zainul Abidin broke party ranks to contest as an independent for the Padang Besar seat.

“However, our machinery is strong and has enabled us to go to each branch to explain and introduce the candidate. It seems to be paying off as many voters already know the candidate and understand what is happening in BN,“ said Asmaiza, who is also a BN candidate and the incumbent for the Chuping state assembly seat. - Bernama