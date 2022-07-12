GE15: Padang Serai, Tioman polling process ends

KUALA LUMPUR: The voting process for the Padang Serai parliamentary seat in Kedah and the Tioman state seat in Pahang in the 15th General Election (GE15) that began at 8 am today ended at 6 pm.

A total of 161,063 eligible voters were involved in the polls, which had to be postponed due to the death of a candidate in each seat.

A total of 132,955 individuals were involved in early voting for Padang Serai and 28,108 for Tioman.

The Election Commission said as of 4 pm, voter turnout in Padang Serai was at 63 per cent and Tioman, 54 per cent.

There was a total of 46 polling centres with 230 voting streams in Padang Serai, and 17 polling centres with 52 voting streams in Tioman.

Polling for the two seats could not be held simultaneously with the GE15 following the death of the candidates, namely M. Karupaiya of Pakatan Harapan (PH) for Padang Serai and Perikatan Nasional’s (PN) Md Yunus Ramli for Tioman.

The contest for the Padang Serai parliamentary seat saw a six-cornered fight among candidates from PH, Barisan Nasional (BN), PN, Pejuang, Warisan and an Independent.

However, on Dec 2, BN agreed to give way to PH for the parliamentary seat.

The Tioman state seat featured a five-cornered contest between candidates from BN, PN, PH, Pejuang and an independent, but PH had also announced its withdrawal from the race. - Bernama