GE15: PAS candidates won’t be declaring assets

PETALING JAYA: PAS says there is no need for its candidates, contesting GE15 to declare their assets.

Its vice-president Datuk Amar Nik Abdullah (pix) said the party’s candidates were not wealthy and they were embarrassed to state their assets, especially when compared to others “who had millions”, Utusan Malaysia reports.

He added making politicians do so will likely bring more harm than good.

He said this in response to reports where most of PKR’s GE15 candidates have published their asset declarations on the party’s candidate website.