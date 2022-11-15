GE15: PAS ready to be opposition if unable to secure simple majority

MALACCA: PAS is willing to become the opposition if Perikatan Nasional (PN) failed to secure a simple majority in the 15th general election (GE15) to form the government, its president Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang said.

He added that the party has its principles and wanted clean leadership to head the government post-GE15.

“We are ready to be the opposition....PAS has been in the opposition for decades so it’s not a problem. We don’t want an unclean government. We are principled, we are not a party that drifts,” he told reporters after a party event in Cheng here today.

He was commenting on a report about PAS secretary-general Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan on potential alliance between PN and Barisan Nasional (BN) to form the government after GE15 if both coalitions failed to secure a simple majority.

GE polling day is set on Nov 19. - Bernama