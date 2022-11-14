GE15: PAS Terengganu admits tough battle in Kemaman

KUALA TERENGGANU: Terengganu PAS admits that it will be difficult to defend the Kemaman parliamentary seat in the 15th general election (GE15) on Saturday as Barisan Nasional (BN) candidate Datuk Seri Ahmad Said has great influence in the area.

State PAS election director Ariffin Deraman said incumbent Che Alias Hamid would have to work hard to defend the seat apart from PAS ‘s narrow victory in GE14, with a majority of 2,163 votes.

Ariffin, however, said the party is confident that Che Alias would not be so easily defeated by the former Terengganu Chief Minister as the PAS candidate also has a lot of influence in Kemaman and the current atmosphere in Terengganu as a whole was seen to be favouring PAS.

“InsyaAllah to this day, Ustaz Alias has been able to survive the offensive by Ahmad Said and the atmosphere throughout the state in terms poster war, PAS is well ahead with banners and buntings all over places whether the city, suburbs and Felda settlements.

“We have done an analysis, although Ahmad Said has influence in Kijal (as a state assemblyman) and Kemaman UMNO division Head, it is not an easy win for Ahmad Said in other places,” he said in a press conference today.

Alias Abd Hamid (PAS) is the incumbent for the parliamentary seat which he won with a majority of 2,163 votes, defeating Ahmad Shabery Cheek (BN) and Huzaifah Md Suhaimi (PKR) in the last general election.

In a meantime, Ariffin said there will also be intense competition in the Hulu Terengganu parliamentary seat because the BN candidate, Datuk Rozi Mamat, who is contesting against the incumbent and Perikatan Nasional candidate Datuk Rosol Wahid, are ‘old faces with strong influence in the constituency.

He said Rosol, who is also the Deputy Minister of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs also has extensive experience and many supporters, and that the PAS machinery will work hard to ensure his victory.

In GE14, Rosol contesting under the BN ticket won with a majority of 2,868 votes defeating PAS candidate, Muhyiddin Abdul Rashid and Datuk Razali Idris (Bersatu). Rosol then left UMNO and joined Bersatu.

Ariffin said PAS is also confident in defending the parliamentary seats in Dungun, Kuala Terengganu, Marang, and Kuala Nerus, which are traditional PAS seats. - Bernama